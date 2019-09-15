WATCH | Highlights of Dundalk FC's superb EA SPORTS Cup final victory over Derry City

Dundalk FC were crowned 2019 EA SPORTS Cup winners in Derry last night, with Chris Shields stroking home the decisive spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

The midfielder's finish followed a miss by Derry City's Ally Gilchrist, which handed The Lilywhites a 6-5 victory.

FULL TIME:



Derry City 2-2 Dundalk



(aet - Dundalk win 6-5 on penalties).



Chris Shields nets the winning penalty in sudden death, after Derry City defender Ally Gilchrist hits the post with his spot-kick.



Dundalk had overcome a deficit twice in the match...

David Parkhouse put Derry ahead inside three minutes

3: GOAL!



DERRY CITY 1-0 Dundalk.



What a start at the Ryan McBride Brandywell!



David Parkhouse taps in after Dundalk goalkeeper Aaron McCarey spills Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe's shot.



But Michael Duffy levelled with a superb strike before half-time.

38: GOAL!



Derry City 1-1 DUNDALK.



Michael Duffy levels for Dundalk with a brilliant sidefoot finish beyond Derry goalkeeper Peter Cherrie.



Yet The Candystripes re-took the initiative in the second half.

51: GOAL!



DERRY CITY 2-1 Dundalk.



Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe's speculative effort clips off Sean Hoare and beyond Aaron McCarey in the Dundalk goal.



Disaster followed for the hosts...

57: RED CARD!



Derry City 2-1 Dundalk.



And then Seán Gannon equalised.

69: GOAL!



Derry City 2-2 DUNDALK.



Derry goalkeeper Peter Cherrie spills a Michael Duffy shot, and Sean Gannon taps home the equaliser from close range.



The game went on...

FULL TIME:



Derry City 2-2 Dundalk.



It finishes all-square after 90 minutes in tonight's #EASPORTSCupFinal, so we are going to extra-time at the Ryan McBride Brandywell!



... and on...

FULL TIME:



Derry City 2-2 Dundalk (aet).



The teams can't be separated after 120 minutes in tonight's #EASPORTSCupFinal, so we are going to penalties at the Ryan McBride Brandywell!



Glory for The Lilywhites.