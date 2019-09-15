EA SPORTS Cup
WATCH | Highlights of Dundalk FC's superb EA SPORTS Cup final victory over Derry City
EA SPORTS Cup
Dundalk FC's Derry boys, Dean Jarvis and Michael Duffy, who both scored in the shootout, celebrate following their team's EA SPORTS Cup final victory. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Dundalk FC were crowned 2019 EA SPORTS Cup winners in Derry last night, with Chris Shields stroking home the decisive spot-kick in the penalty shootout.
The midfielder's finish followed a miss by Derry City's Ally Gilchrist, which handed The Lilywhites a 6-5 victory.
FULL TIME:— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 14, 2019
Derry City 2-2 Dundalk
(aet - Dundalk win 6-5 on penalties).
Chris Shields nets the winning penalty in sudden death, after Derry City defender Ally Gilchrist hits the post with his spot-kick.
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #DERvDUN pic.twitter.com/DXFvULEDJn
Dundalk had overcome a deficit twice in the match...
David Parkhouse put Derry ahead inside three minutes
3: GOAL!— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 14, 2019
DERRY CITY 1-0 Dundalk.
What a start at the Ryan McBride Brandywell!
David Parkhouse taps in after Dundalk goalkeeper Aaron McCarey spills Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe's shot.
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #EASPORTSCupFinal #DERvDUN pic.twitter.com/Zuh6NJD6dv
But Michael Duffy levelled with a superb strike before half-time.
38: GOAL!— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 14, 2019
Derry City 1-1 DUNDALK.
Michael Duffy levels for Dundalk with a brilliant sidefoot finish beyond Derry goalkeeper Peter Cherrie.
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #EASPORTSCupFinal #DERvDUN pic.twitter.com/bqiV9SNd0F
Yet The Candystripes re-took the initiative in the second half.
51: GOAL!— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 14, 2019
DERRY CITY 2-1 Dundalk.
Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe's speculative effort clips off Sean Hoare and beyond Aaron McCarey in the Dundalk goal.
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #EASPORTSCupFinal #DERvDUN pic.twitter.com/tuFKSfZCa8
Disaster followed for the hosts...
57: RED CARD!— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 14, 2019
Derry City 2-1 Dundalk.
Derry City's Grant Gillespie is shown a second yellow card by referee Rob Hennessy for a wild lunge on Dundalk's Jamie McGrath.#EASPORTSCupFinal #DERvDUN pic.twitter.com/q9nPujqirL
And then Seán Gannon equalised.
69: GOAL!— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 14, 2019
Derry City 2-2 DUNDALK.
Derry goalkeeper Peter Cherrie spills a Michael Duffy shot, and Sean Gannon taps home the equaliser from close range.
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #EASPORTSCupFinal #DERvDUN pic.twitter.com/oK8ukQDfTX
The game went on...
FULL TIME:— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 14, 2019
Derry City 2-2 Dundalk.
It finishes all-square after 90 minutes in tonight's #EASPORTSCupFinal, so we are going to extra-time at the Ryan McBride Brandywell!
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #DERvDUN pic.twitter.com/TGYpuTQa5w
... and on...
FULL TIME:— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 14, 2019
Derry City 2-2 Dundalk (aet).
The teams can't be separated after 120 minutes in tonight's #EASPORTSCupFinal, so we are going to penalties at the Ryan McBride Brandywell!
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #DERvDUN pic.twitter.com/QJv5t062Sq
Glory for The Lilywhites.
CHAMPIONS!— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 14, 2019
Dundalk captain Patrick Hoban lifts the #EASports Cup.
The Lilywhites beat Derry City 6-5 on penalties, after a 2-2 #EASPORTSCupFinal draw at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.#DERvDUN pic.twitter.com/LlFQPQRY5M
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on