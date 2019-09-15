EA SPORTS Cup

WATCH | Highlights of Dundalk FC's superb EA SPORTS Cup final victory over Derry City

Caoimhín Reilly

Caoimhín Reilly

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk FC's Derry boys, Dean Jarvis and Michael Duffy, who both scored in the shootout, celebrate following their team's EA SPORTS Cup final victory. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Dundalk FC were crowned 2019 EA SPORTS Cup winners in Derry last night, with Chris Shields stroking home the decisive spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

The midfielder's finish followed a miss by Derry City's Ally Gilchrist, which handed The Lilywhites a 6-5 victory.

Dundalk had overcome a deficit twice in the match...

David Parkhouse put Derry ahead inside three minutes

But Michael Duffy levelled with a superb strike before half-time.

Yet The Candystripes re-took the initiative in the second half.

Disaster followed for the hosts...

And then Seán Gannon equalised.

The game went on...

... and on...

Glory for The Lilywhites.