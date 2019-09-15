EA SPORTS Cup

How Twitter reacted to Dundalk FC's EA SPORTS Cup final win

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk FC players celebrate their EA SPORTS Cup final victory over Derry City at The Brandywell on Saturday night. (Pic: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile)

Dundalk FC claimed their first major piece of silverware this season with a penalty shootout victory over Derry City at The Brandywell Stadium on Saturday night.

Chris Shields stroked home the winning spot-kick, which led to 'Dundalk Municipal District's' Twitter account to call for immediate action!

Victory in a national competition, on the day of the GAA All-Ireland football final replay. Rubot knows which win it bigger. P.S. He'll be forgiven for not using a hyphen in 'All-Ireland'!

Meanwhile, John Curtis, a member of the bingo bus party, mentioned the dreaded 'T' word...

Ian Sharkey, on the other hand, thought it was St. Patrick's Day.

A word from the chairman on head coach Vinny Perth, among other things.

And, that, as they say, sums it all up!

Nothing like it as right...

We'll leave the last word with superfan Danny O'Connell. John Gill: one of the best!