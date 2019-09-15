How Twitter reacted to Dundalk FC's EA SPORTS Cup final win

Dundalk FC claimed their first major piece of silverware this season with a penalty shootout victory over Derry City at The Brandywell Stadium on Saturday night.

Chris Shields stroked home the winning spot-kick, which led to 'Dundalk Municipal District's' Twitter account to call for immediate action!

We're melting down Kelly's Monument and putting up a statue to Chris Shields. — Dundalk Municipal District (@dundalk_m_d) September 14, 2019

Victory in a national competition, on the day of the GAA All-Ireland football final replay. Rubot knows which win it bigger. P.S. He'll be forgiven for not using a hyphen in 'All-Ireland'!

Dundalk F.C. - All Ireland Champions. — ЯЦБ'ФT (@rubot) September 14, 2019

Meanwhile, John Curtis, a member of the bingo bus party, mentioned the dreaded 'T' word...

The t word is on — Jonto (@Curtis__94) September 14, 2019

Ian Sharkey, on the other hand, thought it was St. Patrick's Day.

A word from the chairman on head coach Vinny Perth, among other things.

What a match! Hats off to @derrycityfc for an incredible effort. Battled us for over 60 minutes with 10 men. First cup for our manager Vinny! Thanks to all our supporters for continued motivation! Safe travels home — Mike Treacy (@MikeTreacy) September 14, 2019

And, that, as they say, sums it all up!

Champions again!

Dundalk FC. Current holders of all three major domestic trophies!

CMON THE TOWN pic.twitter.com/5cGmT66oJc — alan gray (@greengray) September 14, 2019

Nothing like it as right...

Nothing like a good climb under the roof of the stand when #Dundalk score. pic.twitter.com/igPLQR87cJ — mrmlde (@marmulades) September 14, 2019

We'll leave the last word with superfan Danny O'Connell. John Gill: one of the best!