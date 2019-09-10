ARCHIVES | 'It's another All-Ireland for Louth' - 20 years on since ladies won intermediate crown

Admit it, the following would be music to the ears of local Gaels if it were applicable 20 years on: “It’s another All-Ireland for Louth”.

The headline of The Democrat’s 1999 report on the ladies’ intermediate All-Ireland final win over Wexford told the story of how The Wee County put back-to-back national triumphs together, following ’98’s incredible JFC victory against Roscommon at Croke Park.

They would duly enter the senior ranks the following year, going down to a Leinster defeat by Longford, which saw them drop into the newly formed intermediate grade, a level which was fairly shark-infested following provincial exits for powerhouses Cork and Kerry in Munster.

While there wasn’t as much fanfare around the 1999 silverware, it’s argued that it was actually a greater achievement, Louth having dumped out both of the southern giants - including Kerry in the semi-final - on their way to facing Wexford - who, incidentally, had beaten Longford in their last four tussle - in Athy.

Nine of the team that won the junior decider were back on the field from the start 12 months on, including the formidable midfield duo of Elaine Rogan and 19-year-old Orlaith Kirk, as The Reds prevailed 2-8 to 1-7 having been seven, 2-5 to four, clear at the interval.

But the occasion wasn’t altogether as special as it ought to have been, according to manager Dermot Agnew, who said at the time: “We had about two hundred supporting us, but I’ve no doubt that had the game been played at Croke Park on a Sunday, there would have been ten times as many there.”

The game, as he alludes to, was played on a Saturday, which he felt was an “injustice”.

NATURALLY DELIGHTED

Nevertheless, Agnew, who was flanked by Tony Melia and Joey Kirk, was naturally delighted with the victory and performance.

“It was difficult at the beginning of the year, but once we got our problems sorted out, things began to come together. I thought we did well to retain our place in Division Two of the league, but this is much better.”

The Democrat’s match report offered the following appraisal of where the ladies’ game stood in the county at the time.

“There can be no denying the merit of Louth’s win. It comes in the midst of a golden period for ladies’ football in the county.

“Two successive All-Ireland titles - and a third at senior next year? - together with Cooley’s success is something those who pioneered the game here could never have envisaged. Hopefully it has many more years to run.

“Orlaith Kirk was brilliant at midfield, a fine display of high-catching and clever passing earning the Naomh Malachi girl the player of the match award.

“The conditions were very difficult, but Orlaith mastered them, as indeed did the likes of Anne-Marie King, Edel McKeown, Sharon Drumgoole, Roisin Hanlon and Anne-Marie Murphy.”

Cooley’s Nuala Murphy was the team captain.

Louth: Joan McCarragher (Cooley Kickhams); Anne-Marie King (St. Kevin’s), Lorraine Muckian (Cooley), Karen Kane (Cooley); Ciara Rafferty (Naomh Malachi), Edel McKeown (St. Joseph’s), Jenny Agnew (N Malachi); Elaine Rogan (Cooley), Orlaith Kirk (N Malachi); Nuala Murphy (Cooley), Roisin Hanlon (Cooley), Sharon Drumgoole (St. Joseph’s); Karen Fealy (St. Patrick’s), Siobhan Piper (N Malachi), Anne-Marie Murphy (Cooley)

Subs used: Cathy Clarke (Clones), Jennifer Mulligan (N Malachi), Grace Lynch (Stabannon), Clare Mulholland (N Malachi)

Other panel members: Majella Agnew (N Malachi), Joanne Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers), Linda White (Cooley), Triona McDonagh (N Malachi), Karen Rafferty (N Malachi), Lyn Savage (Cooley), Gemma Fealy (Pat’s)

