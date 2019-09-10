LGFA All-Ireland JFC final
Who's the likeliest to become a nun? Louth defender Eilis Hand spills the beans
LGFA All-Ireland JFC final
Louth and Geraldines defender Eilis Hand has taken on The Democrat's team-mates section in this week's paper and online. (Pic: Warren Matthews)
BEST TRAINER?
It has to be Lauren Boyle! She loves running, always asking to do extra sprints.
LIKELIEST TO BECOME A NUN?
Definitely Shannen McLaughlin - the most quiet and innocent girl on the team. Very spiritual too, she says a decade of the rosary on the bus before matches.
MOST INTELLIGENT?
Kate Flood - the queen of spelling and grammar!
THE DJ?
A tough one, but I think it has to go to Sinead Woods - always great for a few tunes. We always have Niamh Rice on hand to sing for us too!
BIGGEST MOANER?
This is a close call between our two divas - Ceire Nolan and Aoife Russell. If I picked one the other would be giving out about me!
BEST DANCER?
Deirbhile Osborne has no competition here. She takes over the dance floor on a night out. She’d give Michael Flatley a run for his money!
FUTURE MANAGER?
I could see Leanne Sharkey managing a team - a wise head and always calm and collected. Aoife Byrne would also be a great manager - she has plenty of experience and is full of positivity and encouragement.
WORST DRESSER?
Áine Breen - she has the most eclectic selection of shoes. She’s been known to wear bowling shoes on a night out. Kate Flood isn’t too far behind in the shoe department though - think it’s a St. Pat’s thing!
JOKER?
Not a player but part of the team - David Shevlin, our trainer/selector. Loves a good sneer at training!
LONGEST IN THE SHOWER?
I’d probably say Michelle McMahon - first in the shower after a game and last one out!
TEAM-MATE OF MOST USE TO YOU ON A DESERT ISLAND?
Definitely Alannah McLoughlin - the most practical and logical person I know.
