Super Mary's claim Louth LGFA JFC crown as stirring comeback sees them pip Gers in Tallanstown decider

Watters’ of Collon JFC final

Ardee St. Mary’s 3-10 Geraldines B 1-14

This was a triumph that vindicated Ardee St. Marys’ brave decision of several years ago to withdraw from adult competition.

They returned this season, with Ronan Shevlin at the helm, brimming with the fruit of their underage labour and capped their comeback in fitting style via this honesty-laced junior final victory over Geraldines’ second string.

But Mary’s, whose line-out included Louth U16 All-Ireland winner Mia Duffy at midfield, got it far from easy in an enthralling clash in Tallanstown, having trailed 0-14 to three at the break.

In spite of playing with the aid of the breeze in the second half, few would have felt the Deesiders had it in them to launch such a stirring response, while it was almost inconceivable that Geraldines would fail to add to their opening period points tally, Victoria Prendergast’s looped goal their only register of the concluding half-hour. The girls in green had looked capable of scoring from anywhere, as Louise Corcoran, who hit 0-7 in the first half, was particularly sharp.

Yet the winners dominated when the ends reverted, captain Nicole Hanratty pointing before Abbie O’Brien found the net to half their deficit. Duffy, player of the match Ciara Eccles, O’Brien and Naoise McConnon found their range before parity was reached through the latter’s blazing effort to the roof of the net.

Shevlin’s charges were rampant, and a goal from Eccles had them 3-9 to 1-14 clear, before Prendergast’s major had the affair on a knife-edge once more. But Mary’s were just destined to win and Duffy’s late free saw the Ardee charges past the finishing line.

Ardee St. Mary’s: Jasmine Carroll; Amy Hanratty, Ellie Mullane Carroll, Aoife Mooney; Megan Minogue, Meabh Hickey, Erin Shevlin; Ellen Carolan, Mia Duffy (0-3, frees); Katie Jennings, Abbie O’Brien (1-2), Ciara Eccles (1-2); Dyonne Matthews, Emma Levins, Nicole Hanratty (0-1)

Subs: Kelly Callaghan for Mooney, Niamh Whyte (0-1) for Matthews, Caitlin Carroll for Jennings, Naoise McConnon (1-1) for Levins

Geraldines B: Kelly Anne Darcy; Ciara McQuillan, Nina Slowey, Holly O’Donoghue; Kellie O’Donoghue, Amy O’Donoghue, Holly Lambe Sally; Rebecca Mooney, Aislinn Connor (0-1); Sarah Morgan, Victoria Fee (0-1), Neasa Reilly (0-1); Louise Corcoran (0-7, two frees), Fionnuala Cafferty (0-1), Victoria Prendergast (1-3)

Subs: Leah McArdle for Morgan (blood sub), Morgan for McArdle, Gemma McCrave for K O’Donoghue, Maeve Hodgers for H O’Donoghue, McArdle for Connor

Referee: Tommy Mulholland (Westerns)