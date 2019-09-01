Stephen O'Donnell was a wonderful player, an iconic figure and significant to an incredible era for Dundalk FC

Kenneth Sloane adequately summed up the high regard in which Stephen O’Donnell is held by Dundalk FC supporters on Twitter, following confirmation of the 33-year-old’s appointment to St. Patrick’s Athletic’s head coach role on Saturday.

“Do you remember that time Stephen O'Donnell was killed in battle against Shamrock Rovers and 100 days later descended from heaven in a firey chariot to score against Cork and win the league on the final day of judgement? I may be exaggerating slightly, but only slightly,” the well-known fan wrote.

Although rivalled closely by Chris Shields, O’Donnell was the single most important player during Stephen Kenny’s record-breaking six seasons at the helm of The Lilywhites.

The heartbeat of an all-conquering side, the Galwegian became the club’s most successful captain having had the honour of hoisting aloft four league titles across five seasons, on top of picking up two FAI and EA SPORTS Cup winners’ medals.

During an interview with The Democrat some time ago, Dundalk’s former opposition analyst - the role which O’Donnell left to take over Pat’s - Gerry Spain said he simply ran the dressing room, calling the shots and when he spoke, others listened. The emphasis would shift immediately upon his entry.

He led by example, possibly to his own detriment at times considering the number of injuries he sustained during his time at Oriel Park. But once he played there was never a below-par performance, or indeed anything beneath an extremely high level.

Of course, he didn’t have a playing role under Vinny Perth’s stewardship, but was heavily involved on the analytical front, spending nights in far-flung European countries watching potential or upcoming opposition while The Lilywhites battled elsewhere on the continent last summer.

Tributes were paid to him in the aftermath of his retirement from on-field duty, though the fact that the writing was on the wall, following his exclusion from the 2018 FAI Cup final squad, took the surprise element of that decision away. It gave fans time to stomach the inevitable.

However, this is different. It must be like a parent watching their offspring move out for good, as opposed to seeing them head off for their weekly stint at college, safely in the knowledge that they’d return by week-end.

O’Donnell arrived at Oriel seven years ago as someone widely perceived to be past it, but departs a hero and one of Dundalk’s greatest players. His impact will never be forgotten and perhaps his finest moment was referenced in Sloane’s tweet. October 24, 2014, the night he starred against Cork City, a matter of months after suffering a knee injury that would have written others off, scoring the opener into the town-end goal as the title was captured.

A wonderful player, an iconic figure and significant to an incredible era, Stephen O’Donnell, a town salutes you!