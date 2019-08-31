O'Donnell departs Dundalk FC to take reins of St. Patrick's Athletic

Stephen O'Donnell has departed Dundalk FC to become head coach of St. Patrick's Athletic.

Dundalk's most successful skipper, the 33-year-old retired from playing at the end of last season before taking the job vacated by now assistant manager Ruaidhri Higgins as opposition analyst.

But, following Harry Kenny's departure as Pat's boss, O'Donnell has taken up the reins at Inchicore on a two-year deal.

Speaking on his new position, O'Donnell said: "I'm delighted to be at St. Pat's, a massive club and a club I've always admired from afar.

"It's all happened very quickly and it's accelerated during the week, but I'm delighted it is all sorted and I'm really looking forward to my future now at Pat's.

"I never got the chance to play for the club but I always loved playing at Richmond Park. There's a great atmosphere there and it's a good tight ground and I know what it's like when the club are doing well and the place is bouncing."

O'Donnell has worked with Vinny Perth, who was previously The Lilywhites' No.2, for seven seasons, in which time the club have won four league titles and a pair of EA and FAI Cups.

On the Galwegian's departure, Perth said: “When Stevie arrived here seven years ago, it’s fair to say that a lot of people had things to prove in their career. He’s certainly proved them. He’s been a major asset for Dundalk as captain and I just want to thank him for his role in the management team.

“He’s been a big help for what we’ve done so far and, if we achieve anything this year, he will have played a part in that, there is no doubt. We wish him well for the future.”