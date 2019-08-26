Captain Carr's double hands Redeemer NEFL Division One win

NEFL Division One

Redeemer Celtic 3-1 Albion Rovers

Redeemer Celtic put a stop to their poor run in spite of the referee calling a premature halt to their clash with Albion Rovers in Dundalk on Sunday, following the break-out of a melee.

Following a scoreless first half, in which Albion were the better side, Barry Carr struck either side of Kyle Carroll’s finish as Redeemer eased in to a three-goal lead.

Albion pulled a strike back prior to the whistler, Paul Rooney, ending the game in advance of the 90th minute.

Redeemer Celtic: Dane Harrison; Mark Lee, Paul Gartland, Tiarnan Moran, Aidan Grimes; Kevin McCormack, Dean Sheil, Kian McEvoy, Kyle Carroll; Barry Carr, Ryan Duffy

Subs: Conor Mackin, Johnny Connolly