Roche and Westerns bid for JFC semi-finals as Irelands and Plunkett's aim to avoid IFC drop in Darver double bill
Dundalk Young Irelands captain Cian O Naraigh will hope to lead his side over Oliver Plunkett's in Darver tonight. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
CTI BUSINESS SOLUTIONS IFC RELEGATION SEMI-FINAL
Dundalk Young Irelands vs Oliver Plunkett’s
Darver - 8:30pm - 23.08.19
A year that promised so much for Young Irelands has them in the same situation as two years ago, when they were demoted, the relegation play-offs.
Plunkett’s, meanwhile, are in this position in the league, too.
Irelands should be stronger, but their recent form is concerning and that gives Plunkett’s a chance.
VERDICT: Irelands
ANGLO PRINTERS JFC QUARTER-FINAL
Roche Emmets vs Westerns
Darver - 7:15pm - 23.08.19
The Paddy McGuinness derby, the Roche Emmets manager having successfully been at the helm of Westerns a few seasons back. He was in charge of the Reaghstown men when Roche defeated them in the 2015 quarter-final, en route to the decider.
These sides met at this stage last season, Roche shaking the challenge then, but Westerns are a more refined proposition 12 months on, with Tommy Durnin in red-hot form.
Emmets ought to have too much, but this could be tight.
VERDICT: Roche
