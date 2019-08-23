Roche and Westerns bid for JFC semi-finals as Irelands and Plunkett's aim to avoid IFC drop in Darver double bill

CTI BUSINESS SOLUTIONS IFC RELEGATION SEMI-FINAL

Dundalk Young Irelands vs Oliver Plunkett’s

Darver - 8:30pm - 23.08.19

A year that promised so much for Young Irelands has them in the same situation as two years ago, when they were demoted, the relegation play-offs.

Plunkett’s, meanwhile, are in this position in the league, too.

Irelands should be stronger, but their recent form is concerning and that gives Plunkett’s a chance.

VERDICT: Irelands

ANGLO PRINTERS JFC QUARTER-FINAL

Roche Emmets vs Westerns

Darver - 7:15pm - 23.08.19

The Paddy McGuinness derby, the Roche Emmets manager having successfully been at the helm of Westerns a few seasons back. He was in charge of the Reaghstown men when Roche defeated them in the 2015 quarter-final, en route to the decider.

These sides met at this stage last season, Roche shaking the challenge then, but Westerns are a more refined proposition 12 months on, with Tommy Durnin in red-hot form.

Emmets ought to have too much, but this could be tight.

VERDICT: Roche