'Everyone wants to get to that final, to Croke Park and be in an All-Ireland final' - Louth boss Darren Bishop

Darren Bishop insists his Louth players are fully focused on the All-Ireland final prize in advance of Saturday’s clash with Antrim, the team who denied them a place in the Division Four decider last spring.

“The girls know what’s at stake, they know what they want,” the Monaghan man told The Democrat.

“No team has started training in November to stop at a semi-final; everyone wants to get to that final, to Croke Park and be in an All-Ireland final.”

The Reds’ boss was at the helm when his side overcame Ulster opposition, Derry, in last season’s semi-final, although the situation would seem different 12 months on.

“The team has evolved from last year in that we’re not reliant on one or two key players. We now have a team of 15 girls and subs that can come in and make a difference.

“That showed in the London game. The girls stood up and were counted.

“The girls’ mindset has changed. If you look at our form since that league semi-final, it’s completely changed in my eyes.”

Following the drama of the Division Four knockout round loss, Bishop admits that game management is something he has worked on with his side in training.

Yet, he feels that fixture will have no bearing on Saturday’s encounter, with both outfits having been altered considerably in the meantime.

“Seán O’Kane (Antrim manager), he’s put a serious effort into Antrim this year. I spoke to him after the league semi-final and he said he’s really trying to turn it around,” Bishop added.

“He’s got the support of some of the very strong clubs, which is fantastic, and again he’s got some players back in. The two Magee sisters are back; they’re a massive addition.

“Antrim, they’ve probably changed from the league as well. They’ve definitely upped their game. We’ve tried to up ours and I think it’s going to be a ferocious battle.”

Donegal’s Siobhan Coyle has been appointed the match referee.