Louth legend Orlaith Kirk gives her verdict on Saturday's LGFA All-Ireland JFC semi-final against Antrim

Louth legend Orlaith Kirk reckons Saturday’s All-Ireland JFC semi-final between the Reds and Antrim will come down to the respective forward divisions.

The Wee County, seeking to reach their fifth national decider since 2010, take on the Ulster champions in Clones, where Antrim pipped Darren Bishop’s team in April’s Division Four last four clash following extra-time.

Since then, both outfits have won their provincial crowns and progressed through the All-Ireland group phase. Louth’s run, however, has been far more straight-forward, a pair of comfortable victories over Carlow coming before a ding-dong struggle with London - a victory which Kirk says was crucial.

“I think it’ll be a great game and be won by the forwards on either team,” Kirk told The Democrat.

“Both teams are set-up quite similarly in the full-forward line; two pacey corner-forwards and maybe more of a traditional ball-winner at full-forward, so it could then come down to the battle around midfield.

“Antrim have great athleticism around there and so do Louth, so it could develop into a war of attrition in the forwards and whoever takes their chances, because I see it being a high-scoring game; both forward lines are set-up to take scores quite convincingly.

“Antrim, to date, have been high-scoring in their matches. They’re maybe a bit open at the back and nearly out-scored the teams they’ve beaten rather than outbattled them.

“The London game, I think that could be nearly season-defining for Louth because they will be tested against Antrim and if they go forward to a final. If they’d come into this game cold, only having played Carlow... Antrim have played Fermanagh, the Division Four winners, multiple times; they’re tough and have been in competitive games.”

Kirk, who soldiered with Louth for many years, is based in Belfast and having played club football for St. Brigid’s in the Ulster capital she’s well-placed to assess Saturday’s game, and, of course, Antrim.

Northern Ireland netball internationals, the Magee sisters, Emma and Michelle, are players she has actually trained at club level, while Lara Dahunsi and Cathy Carey - stars for the Saffrons in their spring victory over the Reds - will take some watching, Kirk says.

Indeed, the former Naomh Malachi midfielder has offered an insight into how Louth can contain Antrim’s threat.

“Antrim can start very flat and that nearly sets the agenda for how they play. It’ll be key for Louth not to give them a fast start.

“My feeling would be that they need to cut down space in Antrim’s full-forward line and cut out the delivery of the ball. If it’s Emma Magee at full-forward, she’ll win the ball and lay it off to Mairead Cooper and whoever else is corner-forward.

“Louth need to be very disciplined in defence and not give away frees because Cathy Carey will score them. The winning of it may be to outwork Antrim around the middle.

“Against London we were maybe slow to get the ball forward and bringing it into contact. Antrim will eat that up. Whereas if we can get them on the back foot I don’t think their full-back line can compete with our forwards.”

Asked for a prediction on the All-Ireland race, which sees the four semi-finalists in action at St. Tiernach’s Park this weekend, Kirk feels Fermanagh remain favourites, but suggests that Louth’s stock will rise if they fall on the right side of Saturday’s divide.