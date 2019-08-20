'We’re not really sure at the moment whether she’s going to get the go-ahead' - Boyle's fitness a concern ahead of Louth's All-Ireland semi-final

Louth manager Darren Bishop is hopeful of having Lauren Boyle available for Saturday’s LGFA All-Ireland JFC semi-final against Antrim in Clones (1pm).

The Cooley scoring machine didn’t feature for Kickhams in Friday night’s club championship quarter-final victory over Stabannon Parnells, as she continues her return from a leg injury, and hasn’t played for the Reds since July’s victory over Carlow.

Teenager Boyle is back in training after the lay-off and continues to work closely with team physio Laura Grills, though Bishop was reserved when asked if she’ll take to the field at St. Tiernach’s Park.

“The signs would seem very positive,” he told The Democrat.

“Two weeks ago I wouldn’t have thought she’d have been anywhere near it, but she’s made of very strong stuff and I’d be very impressed with the physio, Laura (Grills); she’s been fantastic.

“She’s working with her extremely well to try and get her back, and it’s paying dividends. Please God she’ll take to the pitch this week and then we’ll know better, but it’s going to be a matter of whether she’s match fit, if the physio thinks she’s match fit.

“We’re not really sure at the moment whether she’s going to get the go-ahead. I’m not going to force her.”

Boyle hit 1-5 in April’s Division Four semi-final loss to Antrim.

