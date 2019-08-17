Holders Cooley retain a grip of their crown by seeing off Stabannon in SFC quarter-final

Halpenny Travel SFC quarter-final

Cooley Kickhams 3-10 Stabannon Parnells 0-12

Holders Cooley Kickhams advanced to a SFC semi-final meeting with Roche Emmets by seeing off their old rivals, Stabannon Parnells, at Fr. McEvoy Park on Friday night.

The foundation for Cooley’s victory was laid in the first half, where they scored 3-6 to Stabannon’s three points, including a quickfire brace of goals from Katelyn Quinn and Niamh Rice.

Indeed, the pair were among a number of minor championship winners Cooley were able to field and the fact that they were still without county star Lauren Boyle underlines the talent at their disposal.

Rachel McNally and Jenny McGuinness found the target as Stabannon fought on, but a third Cooley goal, from Renee McGlynn, presented them with a thankless task.

In fairness, Parnells battled strongly in the second half and cut the deficit to seven points, 3-7 to 0-9. It may have been even closer, too, had Coirin Rice not been at her best between the Cooley posts.

The game’s final six points were shared leaving Kickhams to advance to a meeting with Roche, who defeated them in the group stage.

Cooley Kickhams: Coirin Rice; Deborah Malone, Lisa McCarragher, Shauna Murphy; Laura Traynor, Claire Donnelly, Aoife Traynor; Laura Grills, Katelyn Quinn (1-1); Aoife McDaid, Ciara Quinn, Niamh Rice (1-4); Renee McGlynn (1-0), Evelyn Rice (0-3), Megan Ferguson (0-2)

Stabannon Parnells: Suzanne Carroll; Aoife Lowth, Aine McGee, Emma Tuite; Bronagh McGrane, Annemarie Lynch, Carol Cluskey; Ruth McNally, Jenny McGuiness (0-4); Danielle Sharkey (0-4), Rachel McNally (0-2), Kate Smyth (0-1); Marie Bannon, Laura Keenan, Niamh Sadlier

Subs: Kim Lynch, Niamh Tenanty (0-1) Claire Keenan

Referee: David Loughran (St. Patrick’s)