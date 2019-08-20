SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Date set for Dundalk FC's postponed league clash away to Sligo Rovers

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Date set for Dundalk FC's postponed league clash away to Sligo Rovers

Dundalk FC's Seán Murray in action against Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds earlier this season. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Dundalk FC's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture away to Sligo Rovers has been set for Monday, September 2, at 7:45pm.

The original date, August 3, was scrapped due to The Lilywhites' European involvement.

Vinny Perth's men take on UCD in Dublin on the Friday night before the trek West, August 30, with a potential FAI Cup quarter-final down for decision on September 6.

Dundalk, of course, take on Derry City in that competition at The Brandywell on Friday night, in what is the third of four visits to the Northern venue before the season is out. It follows confirmation that the EA SPORTS Cup final will take place in Derry on September 14.