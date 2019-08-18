Doyle hits a hat-trick as Glenmuir pip Electro in 10-goal thriller

NEFL Division 3B

Electro Celtic 4 Glenmuir 6

Glenmuir maintained their promotion push with a dramatic win over Electro in a 10-goal thriller on Sunday.



Lorcan Doyle scored a hat-trick for Mark Sheils’ men, who led 3-1 at half-time; Doyle and Liam Cunningham putting them ahead early in the game, before Electro pulled a stroke back against the run of play.

Doyle’s penalty, after Cunningham was fouled, restored their two-goal gap.

Doyle completed his hat-trick on the restart, before Electro halved the deficit.

The final four goals were shared, Daniel Mulligan’s header from a corner and Deane Browne’s finish at the end of a flowing move accounting for Glenmuir’s efforts. Electro twice reduced the margin to two, including hitting the final goal of a cracking affair.

Glenmuir FC: Willie Kelly; Liam McKenny, Daniel Mulligan, Shane Taaffe, Edgar Bitainis; Mark Kilgallon, Liam Cunningham, Conor Mackin; Paddy Nicholson, Lorcan Doyle, Deane Browne

Subs: John Byrne, Rory Phelan, Mark Molloy, Brendan Sheils, Ronan Molloy