Dates set for Dundalk FC's upcoming league and FAI Cup games

Dundalk FC face a schedule of two games per week for the remainder of August following confirmation of dates for their league and EA Sports Cup back fixtures.

On Monday, The Lilywhites oppose Bohemians in the League Cup semi-final at Oriel Park (7:45pm), with the winner facing Derry City in the final.

Next Friday night Dundalk visit The Brandywell Stadium for their FAI Cup second round tie against The Candystripes, with kick-off also down for 7:45pm. There will be no replay of this tie, so extra-time and penalties will follow a draw.

Meanwhile, on Monday week, August 26, Vinny Perth's team will play host to Premier Division basement dwellers UCD (7:45pm). The game was previously postponed on June 14 owing to the Students having players representing Ireland at underage level.

Tonight Dundalk entertain Finn Harps seeking to make it 17 league games unbeaten.