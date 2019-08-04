Ardee Celtic go down to defeat against Duleek

NEFL Premier Division

Duleek 6-1 Ardee Celtic

Ardee Celtic fell to a 13th league defeat of the season on Friday night as Duleek scored six.

The winners were 3-0 up at the break and it was 5-0 by the time Michael Szostakowski pulled a goal back with five minutes to play.

Duleek finished with 10 men, but still scored a sixth.

Ardee Celtic: Dáire O’Shea; Shawni Dowdall, Ken Thornton, Niall Sharkey, Robbie Reynolds; Mikey Nulty, Jamie Ward, Aaron Roche, Trevor Farrell; Michael Szostakowski, Bryan O’Connor

Subs: Hugh Murphy, James Tiffney, Brant Mallon, James McAleer