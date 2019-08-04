NEFL Premier Division
Ardee Celtic go down to defeat against Duleek
Duleek 6 Ardee Celtic 1
Duleek 6-1 Ardee Celtic
Ardee Celtic fell to a 13th league defeat of the season on Friday night as Duleek scored six.
The winners were 3-0 up at the break and it was 5-0 by the time Michael Szostakowski pulled a goal back with five minutes to play.
Duleek finished with 10 men, but still scored a sixth.
Ardee Celtic: Dáire O’Shea; Shawni Dowdall, Ken Thornton, Niall Sharkey, Robbie Reynolds; Mikey Nulty, Jamie Ward, Aaron Roche, Trevor Farrell; Michael Szostakowski, Bryan O’Connor
Subs: Hugh Murphy, James Tiffney, Brant Mallon, James McAleer
