Cumiskey hits 1-4 as Kilkerley/Mals claim Minor League Division One crown

Minor League Division One final

Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi 1-14 Cooley Kickhams/Cuchulainn Gaels 2-5

Fifteen-year-old Fionn Cumiskey struck 1-4 as Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi lifted the minor league title in Darver on Friday night.

The youngster, who’s just completed his junior cert, was introduced midway through the first half following Aaron McArdle’s black card, but more than made an impact, shooting 1-2 to help his team lead 1-7 to 1-1 at the interval.

Emmets were much the better side, their ability to string score-resultant passages of play together being in stark contrast to Cooley’s huff and puff approach, and fully deserved their comprehensive six-point victory.

They struck six of the game’s opening seven points, with centre-forward Micheál Begley unerring from placed balls, but Darragh Callan’s flicked goal gave Kickhams hope, reducing the deficit to the minimum.

However, having fired over two points, Cumiskey’s left-footed rasper on the brow of the break sent Paul Litchfield’s team in with a comfortable gap, which they extended to eight early in the second half, with impressive midfielder Conor Quigley hitting his second.

Emmets led by nine when Calum O’Hanlon’s major gave Kickhams a lifeline entering the closing stages - 1-13 to 2-4 - but Kilkerley weren’t for folding, Begley coming to the fore to see them comfortably over the victory line.

Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi: Callum Mulholland; Conor Begley, Aaron McArdle, Mark McShane; Tadhg McKeown, Fintan Brady, Patrick Murtagh (0-1); Conor Quigley (0-2), Aaron Crawford; Ewan McEnteggart (0-1), Micheál Begley (0-5, four frees), Brian Brady; Niall Quigley, Shea Coleman (0-1), Oisín Conroy

Subs: Fionn Cumiskey (1-4) for McArdle (BC), Aidan Corrigan for Conroy, Mark Kirk for Begley, Conroy for Coleman, Callum Burton for Conroy, Liam Cawley for McEnteggart

Cooley Kickhams/Cuchulainn Gaels: Cian Rogan; Paul Brennan (0-1), Conor McAviney, Josh McShane; Ian Arnold, MJ Hanlon, Ronan McBride; Cormac Malone, Gerard White; Darragh Callan (1-2) Joe Mee (0-1, free), Cian Connor; Patrick Johnston, Aodhan O’Hanlon (0-1), Pearse Hulme

Subs: Cathal Malone, Calum O’Hanlon (1-0), Niall Brady, Enda O’Neill, Diarmuid O’Neill, Adam Bolton

Referee: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín)