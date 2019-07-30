Extra.ie FAI Cup
Date confirmed for Dundalk FC's FAI Cup opener away to Cobh
Extra.ie FAI Cup
Garrett Brennan, Group Digital Editor, Extra.ie,draws Dundalk during the Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round Draw at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, with Stephen Kenny. (Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile)
Holders Dundalk FC will begin their Extra.ie FAI Cup defence away to Cobh Ramblers on August 10.
The match will have a 7pm kick-off time at St. Colman's Park and be in between legs of The Lilywhites' European third round tie.
It's one of four Saturday fixtures, with a further four on Sunday, following a hectic Friday night schedule.
Vinny Perth's team are seeking to reach a fifth successive final, having won it twice since 2015.
Tomorrow night, Dundalk face Qarabag with their Champions League dreams fully alive following last week's 1-1 draw at Oriel Park.
