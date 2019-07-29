Dundalk FC confirm dates for their European third round fixtures

Dundalk FC have confirmed the dates for their continental assignment beyond Wednesday's Champions League second round qualifier second leg away to Qarabag.

Should they prevail in Baku, Dundalk will be away to either Cypriot champions APOEL or FK Sutjeska of Montenegro next Tuesday, August 6.

If Perth’s charges lose out, their Europa League campaign will begin on either Wednesday or Thursday of next week, depending on whether the opponents are Slovakian (Slovan Bratislava) or Kosovan (Feronikeli).

Regardless of what competition The Lilywhites are in, the return leg will take place in Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday, August 13.

