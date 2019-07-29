Dundalk FC

Two Dundalk FC games postponed

Dundalk FC

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Two Dundalk FC games postponed

Dundalk FC head coach Vinny Perth celebrates after Saturday's victory against St. Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park. (Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile)

Dundalk FC's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game away to Sligo Rovers, fixed for next Saturday - August 3, has been postponed due to the club's European involvement.

Monday's EA SPORTS Cup semi-final versus Bohemians has also been called off to give The Lilywhites time to prepare for a third round encounter in either the Champions or Europa League.

New dates for the games are to be announced in due course.

On Saturday night, The Lilywhites extended their relentless unbeaten league run at Richmond Park, John Mountney's goal seeing off St. Patrick's Athletic, although Shamrock Rovers cut the gap at the top to seven points with a draw in Cork yesterday. 

Dundalk, though, have a game in hand on the Tallaght team.