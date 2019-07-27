Mountney's goal sends Dundalk FC eight points clear at league summit

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

St. Patrick's Athletic 0-1 Dundalk FC

Dundalk FC stretched their unbeaten SSE Airtricity League Premier Division record to 16 matches at Richmond Park on Saturday night.

John Mountney, eight minutes into the second half, was the sole goalscorer as The Lilywhites prevailed fairly comfortably at a ground in which they lost earlier this season. St. Patrick's Athletic finishing with 10 men following Mikey Drennan's dismissal.

A victory, which extends Dundalk's lead over Shamrock Rovers back to eight points, always looked on the cards for Vinny Perth's team, who controlled a lively affair, despite making a raft of changes ahead of Wednesday night's Champions League qualifier against Qarabag in Baku.

Although chances were traded during an even first half, where The Lilywhites grew more dominant in the lead into half-time, albeit, without having a gilt-edged opportunity to hit the front - Patrick McEleney, from range, shooting their best effort of the half, which Brendan Clarke saved.

Georgie Kelly almost broke the deadlock on the resumption, with McEleney playing a part, and the Foylesider was at it again for the breakthrough, passing across goal for Mountney to finish left-footed to the net from past the penalty spot.

There was huffing and puffing in both boxes as full-time approached, Pat's throwing balls into the area, which Brian Gartland and Daniel Cleary dealt with comfortably, while Gary Rogers was dominant when required. Indeed, one of his interventions saw Pat's striker Drennan booked and then shown the line for consistent remonstrations at having a free awarded against him.

Over to Rovers tomorrow night.

St. Patrick's Athletic: Brendan Clarke; David Webster, Lee Desmond, Ciaran Kelly, Kevin Toner, Ian Bermingham (James Doona 74); Darragh Markey (Cian Coleman 81), Jamie Lennon (Chris Forrester 74), Conor Clifford; Dean Clarke, Mikey Drennan

Subs not used: Barry Murphy (gk), Gary Shaw, Simon Madden, Jake Walker

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Cameron Dummigan, Brian Gartland, Daniel Cleary, Dean Jarvis; Chris Shields, Seán Murray (Michael Duffy 80), John Mountney; Daniel Kelly (Jamie McGrath 63), Georgie Kelly (Patrick Hoban 73), Patrick McEleney

Subs not used: Aaron McCarey (gk), Seán Gannon, Seán Hoare, Dane Massey

Referee: Robert Hennessey (Limerick)