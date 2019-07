REVEALED | Louth GAA club championship quarter-final draws

Anchor Tours SFC quarter-finals

Ardee St. Mary's vs Geraldines

Dreadnots vs O'Raghallaigh's

Newtown Blues vs St. Patrick's

Naomh Máirtín vs St. Mochta's

CTI Business Solutions IFC quarter-finals

St. Bride's vs St. Fechin's

Group two winners (Clans/Kilkerley/Plunkett's) vs Cooley Kickhams

Mattock Rangers vs St. Kevin's

Hunterstown Rovers vs group two runners-up (Clans/Kilkerley/Plunkett's)

Anglo Printers JFC quarter-finals

Lannléire vs Wolfe Tones

Glyde Rangers vs Stabannon Parnells

Naomh Malachi vs runner-up of group four (Roche/Naps/Seans)

Westerns vs winner of group four (Roche/Naps/Seans)

SFC relegation play-offs

Dundalk Gaels vs Sean O'Mahony's

O'Connell's vs St. Joseph's

IFC relegation play-offs

Glen Emmets vs Naomh Fionnbarra

Oliver Plunkett's/Clan na Gael/Kilkerley Emmets vs Dundalk Young Irelands