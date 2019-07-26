LGFA All-Ireland JFC
Louth's All-Ireland JFC clash with London to be streamed live on Facebook
Eimear Byrne will be part of the Louth team hoping to defeat London in the All-Ireland JFC on Saturday. (Pic: Warren Matthews)
Louth's All-Ireland JFC clash with London will be streamed live on the LGFA's Facebook page.
LMFM's Colm Corrigan will provide commentary, along with former Wee County captain Orlaith Kirk, for the round two fixture as the Reds look to seal their place at the top of the group.
The game, at Páirc Clan na Gael, has a 12:30pm throw-in time, with the stream commencing 15 minutes beforehand.
