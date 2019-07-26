Louth's All-Ireland JFC clash with London to be streamed live on Facebook

Louth's All-Ireland JFC clash with London will be streamed live on the LGFA's Facebook page.

LMFM's Colm Corrigan will provide commentary, along with former Wee County captain Orlaith Kirk, for the round two fixture as the Reds look to seal their place at the top of the group.

The game, at Páirc Clan na Gael, has a 12:30pm throw-in time, with the stream commencing 15 minutes beforehand.

Click here for The Democrat's match preview.