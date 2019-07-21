Connor McCaughey wins Dessie Ward’s President’s Prize at Dundalk Golf Club

Connor McCaughey produced a superb display of golf on Sunday to deservedly win Dessie Ward’s President’s Prize and add another victory to what is turning out to be a great season for the five handicapper.

He went around in one under par gross for a nett total of 66 and won by a shot from another low man, Alan McDermott (5) who shot level par gross for a 67 nett.

After opening with three straight pars, McCaughey finally a reward for his excellent driving and iron play on the index one fourth when he sank a 20ft birdie putt after a sublime eight iron approach.

Another exquisite eight iron following a an equally impressive drive on the index 11th set up another birdie and although he had a slight wobble coming home when he recorded back to back birdies at the 14th and 15th, he took full advantage of the wind at his back on the 16th when he launched a six iron to two feet on a pin that was perched precariously on the edge of a steep ridge than dissects the green.

In addition to his three birdies and two bogeys, McCaughey also had 13 pars and managed to hold off McDermott who took second overall on countback from Aaron Waite who had the consolation of winning the Category Two prize while Christy Ward took Category One and Conor McCleneghan claimed Category Three.

Clem Walshe (4) shot level par 72 to take the gross prize while Olle English (14) carded a net 70 to win the Veteran’s Prize with James Reilly (17) taking the Juvenille accolade.

All roads will lead to Royal Tara Golf Club outside Navan this Saturday as our Senior Panel look to make it back to back provincial titles in the AIG Barton Shield.

Having won the club’s first senior pennant last year with a win over Enniscorthy in Mount Wolesley, the side have made it back to the Leinster semi-final where they will face Woodbrook at 7:30am on Saturday morning with the winners facing either Palmerstown House or The Island in the final at 1:30pm.

Dundalk’s path to the final started in May in the Regional Qualifier at Killeen Castle where they claimed the last of the four qualifying spots and then beat Irish Senior Cup holders Portmarnock in the matchplay semi-final before defeating Laytown & Bettystown by seven holes in the final.

That earned them a quarter-final meeting with Carton House in Seapoint last month and they came through that by four holes to book their place in the Leinster final.

Woodbrook came through the Dublin qualifier before beating Corrstown by one hole in the quarter-final.

Saturday’s event in Royal Tara clashes with the second last day of the South of Ireland Championship in Lahinch where Caolan Rafferty will be defending the title he won last year after spending the earlier part of the week at a Walker Cup panel session in Royal Liverpool.

Raffterty and the other Irish players on the Walker Cup squad have been given an exemption into the matchplay section of the South which starts on Friday so he is likely to be unavailable for Dundalk on Saturday.

Teenager Chris Clarke (12) produced a fabulous back nine to beat Liam McGailey (11) in Wednesday’s Open Singles after both had tied on 41pts.

Sunday, July 21 - President Dessie Ward’s Prize – Overall: Connor McCaughey (5) 66, Alan McDermott (5) 67/33. Gross: Clem Walshe (4) 72. Veteran: Oliver English (14) 70. Category One (0-11): Christy Ward (7) 69, Damian English (10) 71/34/19.7. Category Two (12-17): Aaron Waite (12) 67, Gerry McDermott (17) 68/32.5. Category Three (18+): Conor McCleneghan (20) 69, Sean Maguire (18) 70. Juvenile: James Reilly (17) 68. CSS: 72.

Saturday, July 20 - Singles Stableford - Overall: Shane Hession (4) 40pts, Jack Arthur (9) 39pts. CSS: 35pts.

Wednesday, July 17 - Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Chris Clarke (12) 41/24pts, Liam McGailey (11) 41/20pts. Category 1 (0-13): Conor Hackett (12) 40/21pts. Category 2 (14-19): Noel Reidy (14) 36/19pts. Category 3 (20+): John Mc Geady (22) 37pts. Best Gross: Conor Curran (1) 39pts. Juvenile: Aaron Spaight (23) 42pts. CSS: 71/37pts.