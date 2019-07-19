Dundalk's Kate O'Connor wins silver at European U20 Championships

Dundalk's Kate O'Connor became the first Irish person to medal in the heptathlon at any level on Friday when claiming silver at the European U20 Athletics Championships in Sweden.

The 18-year-old was third entering the final event, the 800m, and battled in the rain to take third in the race, behind winning Spaniard Maria Vicente.

Earlier today, O'Connor broke the Irish U20 and U23 javelin record, throwing a monster 52.92m, smashing her personal best by 3.61m.

In April, she set a new national record at the IAAF Combined Events Challenge in Italy.