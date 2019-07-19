Dundalk's Kate O'Connor smashing records at European U20 Championships

Dundalk's Kate O'Connor has broken the Irish U20 and U23 javelin record at the European U20 Championships in Sweden.

The 18-year-old threw a monster 52.92m in her latest heptathlon event, smashing her personal best by 3.61m.

Approaching her final outing, the 800m, O'Connor sits in the bronze medal position.

Current standings in the European U20 Heptathlon after 6 events - if Dundalks @kateoc2000 runs the 800m one sec faster than the 2 athletes ahead of her she will be the 1st @irishathletics athlete since 1904 Olympics to win major multi events title! 800m at 16.40 Irish time pic.twitter.com/fQ0WhuDtsC — Pierce O'Callaghan (@Pierceathletics) July 19, 2019