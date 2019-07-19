Athletics

Dundalk's Kate O'Connor smashing records at European U20 Championships

Caoimhín Reilly

Caoimhín Reilly

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk's Kate O'Connor has broken the Irish U20 and U23 javelin record at the European U20 Championships in Sweden.

The 18-year-old threw a monster 52.92m in her latest heptathlon event, smashing her personal best by 3.61m.

Approaching her final outing, the 800m, O'Connor sits in the bronze medal position.