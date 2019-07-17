Dundalk FC to host Azerbaijan champions at Oriel Park next week

Dundalk FC will host Qarabag of Azerbaijan in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round tie at Oriel Park next Wednesday night.

It follows The Lilywhites' penalty shootout victory over Riga FC in Latvia tonight, with 'keeper Gary Rogers the hero having saved two spot-kicks.

Qarabag saw off FK Partizani, from Albania, at home this evening, 2-0, to book their place in the next round. The Azerbaijanis will be a step-up, however, having qualified for the group stages of European competition in each of the past five seasons.

Wednesday fortnight will see The Lilywhites travel to Baku for the second leg of their tie.

Tonight's victory has netted Dundalk €1.2 million in prize money.