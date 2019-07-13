Doyle and Browne at the double as Glenmuir ease to victory away to Rathkenny

NEFL Division 3B

Rathkenny 1-5 Glenmuir

Glenmuir trailed 1-0 against Rathkenny on Friday night, but their response was emphatic as they kept alive their Division 3B promotion hopes.

Lorcan Doyle bagged two for Glenmuir - who were without manager Kevin McArdle on the night - while Deane Browne continued his recent good form with a pair, too.

Midfielder Ronan Molloy struck the other as the Hoey's Lane team recorded a convincing victory.

Glenmuir: David McKenny; Edgar Bitanius, Daniel Mulligan, Willie Kelly, Shane Taaffe; Ronan Molloy, Liam McKenny, Danny Mullen; Deane Browne, Lorcan Doyle, Conor Nicholson

Sub: Liam Cunningham