REVEALED | Dundalk FC team for tonight's Champions League qualifier against Riga

Dundalk FC have named their team to face Riga FC in tonight's UEFA Champions League qualifier first leg at Oriel Park.

Striker Patrick Hoban captains the side with Brian Gartland among the subs, while the midfield includes Chris Shields, Patrick McEleney and Jamie McGrath, as Seán Hoare partners Daniel Cleary in central defence.

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Seán Hoare, Dean Jarvis; Chris Shields, Patrick McEleney; John Mountney, Jamie McGrath, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban

Subs: Aaron McCarey (gk), Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Dane Massey, Robbie Benson, Daniel Kelly, Georgie Kelly

