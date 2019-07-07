NEFL Division One
Crowley is Bay's derby hero as promotion chasers edge Redeemer in NEFL Division One thriller
Redeemer Celtic 3 Bay FC 4
Bay FC before today's NEFL Division One fixture against Redeemer Celtic at Noel Gorman Park.
NEFL Division One
Redeemer Celtic 3-4 Bay FC
Travis Crowley was the hero for Bay FC as they edged a seven-goal derby with Redeemer Celtic at Gorman Park on Sunday.
The teenage substitute directed past Dane Harrison with just minutes left in a thriller as Neven Novosel provided his third assist of the fixture.
Bay had led 2-0 early on with Alfonso Crespo and Stephen Woods on target, before Ryan Dillon brought Redeemer back into contention.
The winners had a goal chalked off prior to Paddy Connor slotting home their third, only for Shane English to make it 3-2 at the break.
Ray McCann drew Redeemer level in the second half, but Crowley produced a winner after the hosts had lost Conor Macken to a red card. McCann and Novosel would also receive their marching orders before the finish.
Redeemer Celtic: Dane Harrison; Aidan Grimes, Shane English, Paul Gartland, Stephen Begley; Conor Macken, Dean Sheil, Ray McCann, Andy McDermott; Barry Carr, Ryan Dillon
Subs: Kevin O’Hanlon, Kurt Murphy, Shea McArdle
Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Angelo Stanley, Mario Kolak, Pairic Browne, Brian McCloskey; Aaron Kelly, Paddy Connor, Stephen Woods, Neven Novosel; Gerard Uamai, Alfonso Crespo
Subs: Travis Crowley, Sam Ezenwaka, Ronnick Achums
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on