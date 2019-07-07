Crowley is Bay's derby hero as promotion chasers edge Redeemer in NEFL Division One thriller

NEFL Division One

Redeemer Celtic 3-4 Bay FC

Travis Crowley was the hero for Bay FC as they edged a seven-goal derby with Redeemer Celtic at Gorman Park on Sunday.



The teenage substitute directed past Dane Harrison with just minutes left in a thriller as Neven Novosel provided his third assist of the fixture.

Bay had led 2-0 early on with Alfonso Crespo and Stephen Woods on target, before Ryan Dillon brought Redeemer back into contention.

The winners had a goal chalked off prior to Paddy Connor slotting home their third, only for Shane English to make it 3-2 at the break.

Ray McCann drew Redeemer level in the second half, but Crowley produced a winner after the hosts had lost Conor Macken to a red card. McCann and Novosel would also receive their marching orders before the finish.

Redeemer Celtic: Dane Harrison; Aidan Grimes, Shane English, Paul Gartland, Stephen Begley; Conor Macken, Dean Sheil, Ray McCann, Andy McDermott; Barry Carr, Ryan Dillon

Subs: Kevin O’Hanlon, Kurt Murphy, Shea McArdle

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Angelo Stanley, Mario Kolak, Pairic Browne, Brian McCloskey; Aaron Kelly, Paddy Connor, Stephen Woods, Neven Novosel; Gerard Uamai, Alfonso Crespo

Subs: Travis Crowley, Sam Ezenwaka, Ronnick Achums