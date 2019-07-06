Bellurgan edge Parkvilla in topsy-turvy NEFL Premier Division affair

NEFL Premier Division

Bellurgan United 3-2 Parkvilla

Bellurgan United down high-fliers Parkvilla at Flynn Park on Friday night to make it two wins in a week, following their defeat of Carrick on Tuesday.

Jason McConville's charges found themselves a goal down early on, but they battled back, scoring twice to take the lead in advance of the interval, only for Parkvilla to strike again and send the teams in level at half-time.

But United weren't to be denied and put in an excellent second half display, with Ciarán Sheelan, who opened the scoring, striking the post before Owen Armstrong hit the winner, benefitting from great build-up play involving Sheelan and Shane O'Brien.

Coran Lindsay was United's other scorer, shooting home a super volley in the first half.

Bellurgan United: Robert Arthur; Owen Traynor, Ray Finnegan, Patrick Lynch, Gerard Browne; Tadhg O'Connor, Coran Lindsay, Daniel McDonald, Owen Armstrong, Shane Finnegan; Ciarán Sheelan

Subs: Joe Needham, Declan Sharkey, Shane O'Brien, Joe Dunne