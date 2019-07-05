Bellurgan come from two goals down to defeat Carrick in Kilmessan Shield

KILMESSAN SHIELD

Carrick Rovers 2 Bellurgan United 5

Bellurgan recovered from 2-0 down to qualify for the Kilmessan Shield last four on Tuesday night.

The winners trailed 2-1 at the break, Declan Sharkey pulling a strike back, before Owen Armstrong, Sharkey and a brace from Tadhg O’Connor completed the turnaround in favour of the peninsula side.

Bellurgan last qualified for the final of the competition in 2017, where they lost to Quay Celtic at Oriel Park.

Bellurgan United: Kevin Rogan; Barry Dunne, Ray Finnegan, Stephen Finnegan, Gerry Browne; Tadhg O’Connor, Coran Lindsay, Owen Armstrong, Daniel McDonald; Declan Sharkey, Ciarán Sheelan

Subs: Shane Finnegan, Shane O’Brien, Patrick Lynch, Dermot Treanor