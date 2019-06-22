Clans give survival prospects a huge boost with away win over Cooley

Division One

Cooley Kickhams 1-11 Clan na Gael 4-12

Billy Smith and Conall McKeever hit two goals apiece as Clan na Gael gave their hopes of Division One survival a major boost on Saturday night.

Clans entered the fixture winless in seven, but put a poor Cooley outfit to the sword, with James Loughran scoring Kickhams' major in the last minute.

A blistering start to both halves gave Mark McCann's men the platform to launch their winning assault. They led by seven at one stage of the first period, before Kickhams fought back coming into half-time with Fearghal and Gerry Malone hitting points.

Ahead 1-7 to eight at the turnaround, a penalty from Smith stretched Clans' advantage and while Cooley whittled their deficit back to two, they were guilty of missing several further opportunities - mainly from placed kicks - as the visitors were let off the hook.

Two further Clans maximums ended the affair as a contest and while Loughran punched to the net, Cooley were left counting the cost of a porous defensive outing.

Indeed, the defeat leaves Mark Copeland's charges looking over their shoulders. They're now just two points ahead of the basement pair, O'Raghallaigh's and Clans, and level with St. Bride's, with tricky fixtures to come against Naomh Máirtín and neighbours St. Patrick's.

Clans, meanwhile, face O'Raghallaigh's next weekend in a major relegation clash.

Cooley Kickhams: Neil Gallagher; Aoghain McGuinness, Keith White, David Reilly; Gerry Malone (0-3), Conor McGuinness, James O'Reilly; Richard Brennan, Patrick Hanlon; Emmet McGuigan, Peter Thornton (0-1), Emmet Rogan (0-2), Michael Rafferty (0-4), Fearghal Malone (0-1), Patrick Sheelan

Subs: James Loughran (1-0), Patrick Johnston, Michael Kane, Luke White, Dylan McGarrity, Declan McGuinness

Clan na Gael: Stephen Smith; Craig Callan, Donal Boyle, Brian McDonnell; Craig Long, Michael McDonnell, Kevin Carroll; Paul Crewe, John Byrne; Conall McKeever (2-3), Robbie Curran (0-4), Mark McGeown; Stephen Fitzpatrick, Billy Smith (2-5), Paul Gore

Subs: Gerard Curran, Tiarnan Reilly, Mark Newell, Jason Cullen

Referee: Kevin Levins (Hunterstown Rovers)

