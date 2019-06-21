Warrenpoint Town sign former Dundalk FC duo

Warrenpoint Town have signed former Dundalk FC academy pair Gavin Smith and Jake O’Connor for next season.

The duo join a healthy former Dundalk cohort in Milltown, with Anton Reilly, Emmet Hughes, Deane Watters, Ciarán O’Connor, Marc Griffin and Francis McCaffrey in situ for the Point.

Town are, of course, managed by another ex-Lilywhite, Dundalk native Stephen McDonnell, who guided the County Down side to safety in the NIFL Premiership last term via their highest ever league finish, 10th. They also reached the Irish Cup semi-finals.

Both Smith and O’Connor made first-team appearances for Dundalk, with the former having more recently lined out for Muirhevna Mor in the NEFL Premier Division.

O’Connor, meanwhile, was on-loan at Athlone Town last season and played most recently for Portmarnock.

McDonnell said: "Gavin Smith comes to us with a good football education behind him. He signs from Muirhevnamor FC who are a local junior side in Dundalk, however he was on the books of Dundalk FC up until October last year, Gavin is a player who I have seen so much of in recent years and has the qualities to be a very good centre half in the Irish league.

"At (19) Gavin has already played for Dundalk FC in some cup games last year so I believe we are getting a player who has potential to make a big impact and improve our squad.

"Jake O’Connor comes in from Portmarnock FC in the Leinster senior league. A bit like Gavin, Jake has had a great football education coming through the youth set up at Dundalk FC and also played a handful of games for the first team.

"Jake now (21) has the potential to kick on and be a top Centre midfielder in the Irish league and we are looking forward to helping him grow."