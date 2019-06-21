Dundalk FC reject Coleraine's approach for assistant boss Higgins

Dundalk FC have rejected an approach for assistant boss Ruaidhrí Higgins, according to Coleraine, who wished to speak with their former player in relation to the club's currently vacant manager's position.

The Derry side are without a supremo since parting company with Rodney McAree six weeks ago and attempted to pursue Higgins, who lined out for the Bannsiders having left Dundalk in 2014.

A native of Foyleside, Higgins had been linked to Derry City's No.2 position when Declan Devine took charge last winter, but ultimately remained at Oriel Park having been promoted to assistant from opposition analyst following Stephen Kenny's exit and Vinny Perth's ascension to head coach.

"During the last fortnight we were in discussion with Dundalk FC seeking permission to speak with Ruaidhri Higgins but this was refused," Coleraine revealed in a statement.

"As a result we were unable to pursue this any further and, like ourselves we believe Dundalk clearly see his potential. We wish him and Dundalk FC every success."