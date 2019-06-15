NEFL Premier Division
Ardee Celtic suffer narrow league defeat at home
Ardee Celtic 1 Parkvilla 2
Ardee Celtic before a game earlier this season. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
Ardee Celtic 1-2 Parkvilla
Ardee Celtic remain in search of a first league win of the season following Thursday night’s home defeat to high-flying Parkvilla.
The visitors struck either side of the interval to take command of a match which had been end-to-end for the majority of the opening half.
Ardee’s goal came via Robbie Reynolds with a half an hour to play, but while they created openings in a bid to level, Parkvilla held out to secure victory.
Ardee Celtic: Hugh Murphy; Ian Kennedy, Ken Thornton, Ryan Ward, Robbie Reynolds; Mikey Nulty, Jamie Ward, Michael Szostakowski, Shawni Dowdall; Daniel Kerr, Bryan O’Connor
Subs: Trevor Farrell, Finn Kelly, Keith Farnan, John Gallagher
