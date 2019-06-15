O'Hare scores four in 22 minutes as Rock win away to Duleek

NEFL Premier Division

Duleek 2-7 Rock Celtic

Barry O’Hare scored four goals on his debut as Rock Celtic struck seven times in the second half to see off Duleek on Friday night.

Trailing to a first half penalty, Patrick Reilly got Rock on level terms before O’Hare bagged four in just 22 minutes, with Liam O’Callaghan and David Ward finishing to the net in between.

Rock Celtic recorded an excellent away victory this evening against Duleek scoring 7 goals away from home. An excellent team performance from back to front ⚪️ #MonDaRock pic.twitter.com/1hBXXHQn0n — Rock Celtic Football Club (@celtic_rock) June 14, 2019

The win is Rock’s third of the campaign and moves them above Duleek in the table.

Rock Celtic: John Rogers; Shane O’Callaghan, Patrick Reilly, Ciarán Clarke; Seán Hand, Oisín Meegan, Ed Maguire, Liam O’Callaghan, Brendan Rogers; David Ward, Des McKeown

Subs: Barry O’Hare, Kizito Ekwueme, Derek Delany