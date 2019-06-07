Former Dundalk Gaels boss Harbinson names Antrim team to face Louth

Antrim have named the same starting XV from their Ulster Championship defeat by Tyrone for tomorrow's qualifier clash with Louth in Drogheda.

The Saffrons, who are managed by former Dundalk Gaels supremo Lenny Harbinson, suffered a 14-point defeat in Armagh on the same night as the Reds exited the Leinster Championship at the hands of Dublin.

Louth and Antrim's last championship clash came in the 2013 qualifiers. Click here for more.

Antrim

1. Pádraig Nugent

2. Patrick McCormick

3. Ricky Johnston

4. Patrick Gallagher

5. Patrick McBride

6. Declan Lynch

7. Niall Delargy

8. Colum Duffin

9. Stephen Beatty

10. James McAuley

11. Matthew Fitzpatrick

12. Kevin Quinn

13. Ryan Murray

14. James Smith

15. Eunan Walsh

Subs

16. Andrew Hasson

17. Michael McCarry

18. Jack Dowling

19. Ryan McNulty

20. Jay Mallon

21. Conor Mallon

22. Rúairí Scott

23. Conor Murray

24. Patrick Branagan

25. Fintan Burke