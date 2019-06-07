All-Ireland Senior Football Championship
Former Dundalk Gaels boss Harbinson names Antrim team to face Louth
Lenny Harbinson while with Dundalk Gaels. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Antrim have named the same starting XV from their Ulster Championship defeat by Tyrone for tomorrow's qualifier clash with Louth in Drogheda.
The Saffrons, who are managed by former Dundalk Gaels supremo Lenny Harbinson, suffered a 14-point defeat in Armagh on the same night as the Reds exited the Leinster Championship at the hands of Dublin.
Louth and Antrim's last championship clash came in the 2013 qualifiers. Click here for more.
Antrim
1. Pádraig Nugent
2. Patrick McCormick
3. Ricky Johnston
4. Patrick Gallagher
5. Patrick McBride
6. Declan Lynch
7. Niall Delargy
8. Colum Duffin
9. Stephen Beatty
10. James McAuley
11. Matthew Fitzpatrick
12. Kevin Quinn
13. Ryan Murray
14. James Smith
15. Eunan Walsh
Subs
16. Andrew Hasson
17. Michael McCarry
18. Jack Dowling
19. Ryan McNulty
20. Jay Mallon
21. Conor Mallon
22. Rúairí Scott
23. Conor Murray
24. Patrick Branagan
25. Fintan Burke
