Ward hits three as Rock put eight past youthful Ardee

NEFL Premier Division

Rock Celtic 8-0 Ardee Celtic

David Ward scored a hat-trick as Rock Celtic sent a young Ardee Celtic side to their eighth straight league defeat at Sandy Lane on Friday night.

First half goals from Ciarán Clarke, Ward and Seán Hand had the hosts 3-0 clear at the break - despite Ardee having traded evenly on the chance front during an entertaining half.

But Ward put the game beyond the visitors with two strikes early in the second half, before Hand and substitute Ronan Sands (2) put the gloss on the scoreline, with the Deesiders also missing a spot-kick.

Rock Celtic: John Rogers; Paddy Reilly, Shane O’Callaghan, Gary Lennon, Ciarán Clarke; Liam O’Callaghan, Ed Maguire, Oisín Meegan, Seán Hand; David Ward, Jamie McCaul

Subs: David Hayes, Daniel Kerr, Ronan Sands

Ardee Celtic: Declan Butler; David Carroll, Ken Thornton, Finn Kelly, Ian Kennedy, Robbie Reynolds; Fintan Clarke, Jamie Ward, Seán Tighe; Shawni Dowdall, Bryan O’Connor

Subs: Trevor Farrell, Michael Szostakowski

