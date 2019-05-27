Kearney signs new contract tying him to Leinster and Ireland

Rob Kearney has agreed a new one-year deal with the IRFU, the former Cooley Kickhams player has confirmed to Off the Ball.

His previous contract was due to expire following the World Cup, but he has now followed in the footsteps of his brother, Dave, who penned a deal last week.

Kearney has won every honour in the domestic game and added his fifth Pro14 title in Glasgow last weekend.

The full-back's manager, Dave McHugh, said last week that the offer from the IRFU was 'well below' what he was looking for. Offers were also believed to have been on the table from French clubs.

However, the two two-time Six Nations Grand Slam winner has now pledged his commitment to Leinster and the Boys in Green.