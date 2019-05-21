Kearney secures new Leinster Rugby contract

Dave Kearney has secured a new contract with Leinster Rugby for next season.

The Carlingford man, whose brother, Rob, is already tied down with the province, was one of 21 players given new deals, which were announced by Leinster this afternoon.

Hampered by injury over recent years, Kearney has won 17 Irish senior caps, while he's played 136 times for Leinster, scoring 29 tries.

As expected, Jack McGrath and Seán O'Brien will depart, for Ulster and London Irish respectively.