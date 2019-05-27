Louth draw Saffrons in first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers

Louth will face Antrim in the opening round of this year's All-Ireland qualifiers.

The Wee County were drawn out first in this morning's draw, held on RTÉ Radio, and so will host the affair on June 8.

Louth vs Antim, in Drogheda on June 8, in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers. Sides last met at this stage in 2013. — Caoimhín Reilly (@CaoimhinReilly) May 27, 2019

Wayne Kierans' men exited the Leinster SFC on Saturday, losing 5-21 to 0-10 to Dublin in Portlaoise.

Elsewhere, Tipperary will visit Down, Monaghan host Fermanagh, Westmeath oppose Waterford, Leitrim entertain Wicklow, London travel to Offaly, Derry are away to Wexford and Carlow will play the loser of the Kildare/Longford replay.