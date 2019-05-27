All-Ireland Senior Football Championship

Louth draw Saffrons in first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth draw Saffrons in first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers

Louth's Tommy Durnin, in action against Dublin's Mick Fitzsimons on Saturday, will face XXX in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers. (Pic: David Mullen)

Louth will face Antrim in the opening round of this year's All-Ireland qualifiers.

The Wee County were drawn out first in this morning's draw, held on RTÉ Radio, and so will host the affair on June 8.

Wayne Kierans' men exited the Leinster SFC on Saturday, losing 5-21 to 0-10 to Dublin in Portlaoise.

Elsewhere, Tipperary will visit Down, Monaghan host Fermanagh, Westmeath oppose Waterford, Leitrim entertain Wicklow, London travel to Offaly, Derry are away to Wexford and Carlow will play the loser of the Kildare/Longford replay.