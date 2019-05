LIST | Result of every Louth vs Dublin championship clash since 1973

Louth have had 13 losing championship meetings with Dublin since winning in 1973. Three have been at the semi-final stage, and the most recent, seven years ago, in the provincial last eight.

Dublin advanced to win the All-Ireland on two occasions, in 1974 and ’83.

1974: Navan: Dublin 2-11, Louth 1-9

1975: Navan: Dublin 3-14, Louth 4-7

1979: Navan: Dublin 4-16, Louth 0-4

1983: Croke Park: Louth 1-12, Louth 0-3

1990: Drogheda: Dublin 1-13, Louth 1-8

1992: Croke Park: Dublin 0-15, Louth 1-9

1994: Croke Park: Dublin 1-15, Louth 1-8

1996: Navan: Dublin 1-9, Louth 0-8

1999: Croke Park: Dublin 2-15, Louth 0-14

2003: Croke Park: Dublin 1-19, Louth 0-9

2008: Croke Park: Dublin 1-22, Louth 0-12

2010: Croke Park: Dublin 2-14, Louth 0-13

2012: Croke Park: Dublin 2-22, Louth 0-12

CLICK HERE FOR MORE BUILD-UP TO TONIGHT'S GAME