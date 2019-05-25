Rafferty stars as Cooley overcome St. Bride's in Division One back fixture

Division One

Cooley Kickhams 1-15 St. Bride's 0-11

Cooley Kickhams took a major step away from the bottom of Division One with a comfortable victory over St. Bride's at Fr. McEvoy Park on Friday night.

The match was level at half-time, 1-5 to eight, with Michael Rafferty scoring Kickhams' goal.

Bride's had started brightly, but fell four behind only to tie matters up in the lead into the break with Philip Tynan among the registrars.

However, Cooley were much improved in the second half, scoring 10 points to Brides' three, Rafferty (2), James O'Reilly and Peter Thornton with late points to seal a comprehensive win.



Cooley Kickhams: Neil Gallagher; Dean McGreehan, Conor McGuinness, David Reilly, Gerry Malone, Darren Marks, James O'Reilly (0-1); Peter Thornton (0-1), Patrick Hanlon (0-1); Emmet McGuigan, James Loughran, Aoghain McGuinness; Emmet Rogan (0-1), Fearghal Malone (0-3), Michael Rafferty (1-7)

Subs: Brian White (0-1), Michael Carron, Joe Mee, Luke White, Patrick Sheelan

St. Bride's: Frank Noonan; Conor Brennan, Alan Dunne, Conor Hoey; Philip Tynan (0-1), Mark Hoey, Aaron Devin (0-1); Neil Thornton, Patrick Reilly; Seán Marry (0-4), Seán Brennan (0-1), Kevin Hearty (0-1); Conaill Devin, Emmet Kirk (0-2), Andrew Smyth (0-1)

Subs: Enda Murphy, Shane Devin, Richie Halpenny, Gareth Hall, James Searson