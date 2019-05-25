Dublin name 14 All-Ireland winners in their team for tonight's Leinster SFC clash with Louth

Dublin have named 14 All-Ireland SFC winners in their team for tonight's Leinster SFC quarter-final against Louth.

Midfielder Darren Gavin is the only newcomer to a side that includes Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton, also at centre-field.

Niall Scully, who won Man of the Match in the last meeting of the sides in the 2017 O'Byrne Cup final, starts at No.15

Louth are not expected to name their line-up before throw-in.

Dublin starting XV

1. Stephen Cluxton

2. David Byrne

3. Mick Fitzsimons

4. Jack McCaffrey

5. James McCarthy

6. Cian O'Sullivan

7. John Small

8. Brian Fenton

9. Darren Gavin

10. Cormac Costello

11. Brian Howard

12. Ciarán Kilkenny

13. Paul Mannion

14. Con O'Callaghan

15. Niall Scully

