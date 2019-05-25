Leinster Senior Football Championship
Dublin name 14 All-Ireland winners in their team for tonight's Leinster SFC clash with Louth
Leinster Senior Football Championship
Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has prepared his side for tonight's clash with Louth at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.
Dublin have named 14 All-Ireland SFC winners in their team for tonight's Leinster SFC quarter-final against Louth.
Midfielder Darren Gavin is the only newcomer to a side that includes Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton, also at centre-field.
Niall Scully, who won Man of the Match in the last meeting of the sides in the 2017 O'Byrne Cup final, starts at No.15
Louth are not expected to name their line-up before throw-in.
Dublin starting XV
1. Stephen Cluxton
2. David Byrne
3. Mick Fitzsimons
4. Jack McCaffrey
5. James McCarthy
6. Cian O'Sullivan
7. John Small
8. Brian Fenton
9. Darren Gavin
10. Cormac Costello
11. Brian Howard
12. Ciarán Kilkenny
13. Paul Mannion
14. Con O'Callaghan
15. Niall Scully
