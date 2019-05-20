Dundalk Schoolboys' League
IN FULL | Dundalk Schoolboys' League results
Dundalk Schoolboys' League
Shamrocks' Diarmuid O'Rourke during his team's Dundalk Schoolboys League game against Woodview Celtic. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)
U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 4 Ardee Celtic 0; Glenmuir Utd 1 Blayney Acad 1; Woodview 1 Shamrocks 2; Muirhevnamor 0 Rock Celtic 4
U12 Division One: Quay Celtic 6 Glenmuir Celtic 3; Bellurgan Celtic 6 Blayney Acad Blue 3
U12 Division Two: Glenmuir Athletic 3 Quay Olympic 3; Redeemer Celtic 6 Bellurgan Athletic 2
U13 Premier: Quay Celtic 1 Rock Celtic 4; Walshestown 0 Glenmuir 2
U13 Division One: Rockville 4 Shamrocks Celtic 1; Ardee Utd 2 Woodview 0; Bellurgan Celtic 2 Dromin Juveniles 6
U14 League: Glenmuir 5 Shamrocks 2; Bellurgan 0 Quay Celtic 2; Ardee Celtic 2 Rockville 0; Bay 1 Glenmuir Utd 3; Quay Celtic 5 Shamrocks 3; Rock Celtic 3 Bellurgan Utd 1
U15 League Cup 1: Quay Celtic 2 Shamrocks 5
U15 League Cup 3: St. Dominic’s 2 Walshestown 2 - Dom’s win on pens
U15 League Cup SF: Shamrocks 1 Ardee Celtic 6; St. Dominic’s 1 Quay Celtic 6
U15 League Cup 5/6 play-off: Glenmuir Utd 2 Walshestown 0
U15 League Plate SF: Rock Celtic 1 Bellurgan Utd 3; Quay Olympic 2 Dromin Juveniles 4
U15 Plate 5/6 play-off: Woodview 2 Bellurgan Celtic 0
U15 Premier: Glenmuir Utd 0 Rock Celtic 3
U16 League: Rock Celtic 0 Quay Celtic 1; Ardee Celtic 2 Shamrocks 3; Albion Rovers 4 Grove Rangers 3; Walshestown 6 Grove Rangers 0; Shamrocks 2 Albion Rovers 1; Quay Celtic 4 Ardee Celtic 1; Bay Utd 0 Rock Celtic 2; St. Dominic’s 2 Glenmuir Utd 1
U17 League: Albion Rovers 0 Termonfeckin 3; Drogheda Marsh Crescent 0 Rock Celtic 2
U17 League Cup KO 1: Rock Celtic 2 Drogheda Marsh Crescent 0
U17 League Cup KO 2: Bay Utd 4 Glenmuir Utd 3
U17 League Cup KO 3: Quay Celtic 5 Albion Rovers 1
U17 League Cup KO 4: Termonfeckin 1 St. Dominic’s 2
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on