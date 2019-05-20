Dundalk Schoolboys' League

IN FULL | Dundalk Schoolboys' League results

Shamrocks' Diarmuid O'Rourke during his team's Dundalk Schoolboys League game against Woodview Celtic. (Pic: Aidan Dullaghan)

U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 4 Ardee Celtic 0; Glenmuir Utd 1 Blayney Acad 1; Woodview 1 Shamrocks 2; Muirhevnamor 0 Rock Celtic 4

U12 Division One: Quay Celtic 6 Glenmuir Celtic 3; Bellurgan Celtic 6 Blayney Acad Blue 3

U12 Division Two: Glenmuir Athletic 3 Quay Olympic 3; Redeemer Celtic 6 Bellurgan Athletic 2

U13 Premier: Quay Celtic 1 Rock Celtic 4; Walshestown 0 Glenmuir 2

U13 Division One: Rockville 4 Shamrocks Celtic 1; Ardee Utd 2 Woodview 0; Bellurgan Celtic 2 Dromin Juveniles 6

U14 League: Glenmuir 5 Shamrocks 2; Bellurgan 0 Quay Celtic 2; Ardee Celtic 2 Rockville 0; Bay 1 Glenmuir Utd 3; Quay Celtic 5 Shamrocks 3; Rock Celtic 3 Bellurgan Utd 1

U15 League Cup 1: Quay Celtic 2 Shamrocks 5

U15 League Cup 3: St. Dominic’s 2 Walshestown 2 - Dom’s win on pens

U15 League Cup SF: Shamrocks 1 Ardee Celtic 6; St. Dominic’s 1 Quay Celtic 6

U15 League Cup 5/6 play-off: Glenmuir Utd 2 Walshestown 0

U15 League Plate SF: Rock Celtic 1 Bellurgan Utd 3; Quay Olympic 2 Dromin Juveniles 4

U15 Plate 5/6 play-off: Woodview 2 Bellurgan Celtic 0

U15 Premier: Glenmuir Utd 0 Rock Celtic 3

U16 League: Rock Celtic 0 Quay Celtic 1; Ardee Celtic 2 Shamrocks 3; Albion Rovers 4 Grove Rangers 3; Walshestown 6 Grove Rangers 0; Shamrocks 2 Albion Rovers 1; Quay Celtic 4 Ardee Celtic 1; Bay Utd 0 Rock Celtic 2; St. Dominic’s 2 Glenmuir Utd 1

U17 League: Albion Rovers 0 Termonfeckin 3; Drogheda Marsh Crescent 0 Rock Celtic 2

U17 League Cup KO 1: Rock Celtic 2 Drogheda Marsh Crescent 0

U17 League Cup KO 2: Bay Utd 4 Glenmuir Utd 3

U17 League Cup KO 3: Quay Celtic 5 Albion Rovers 1

U17 League Cup KO 4: Termonfeckin 1 St. Dominic’s 2