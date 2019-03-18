Dates confirmed for Dundalk FC's games against Bohs and St. Pat's, while Sligo match is moved

Friday night's postponed SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash of Dundalk FC and Bohemians will now go ahead on Monday, April 15, at Oriel Park.

The move means the Lilywhites' trip to Sligo Rovers, originally pencilled in for Saturday, April 13, has been moved forward by 24 hours, to the Friday night.

All three other Premier Division ties called off due to international call-ups will also be played on April 15.

Meanwhile, the FAI have confirmed that Dundalk's EA Sports Cup opener away to St. Patrick's Athletic will take place on Monday week, April 1, at 7:45pm.