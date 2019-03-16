Louth vs Westmeath game not expected to go ahead this weekend after today's postponement

Louth's Allianz National Football League clash with Westmeath is not expected to go ahead this weekend following today's postponement.

An early-morning pitch inspection at the Gaelic Grounds saw the cancellation of this afternoon's round six affair, which would have gone a long way to determining the destiny of both teams' league campaigns.

With the final round seeing Louth travel to Down and Westmeath hosting Longford next weekend, six days prior to the scheduled Division Three decider, it's difficult to see where GAA fixture makers can accommodate the clash, given that there is no floodlit venue suitable or available within the Wee County.

The CCC say they will decide a re-fixture date in time.