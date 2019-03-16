Louth's National League match against Westmeath today has been postponed

Louth's Allianz National Football League match against Westmeath today has been postponed.

The Gaelic Grounds failed a pitch inspection this morning, with heavy rain over night making the O'Raghallaigh's venue unplayable.

Other grounds were looked into in an attempt to ensure the game went ahead this afternoon, Darver being one, but none were deemed suitable.

It's expected that the crunch Division Three clash will go ahead either tomorrow or Monday, with a date still to be confirmed.

Last year, the Wee County's home game against Meath was also postponed due to the weather.

Louth ladies' match against Fermanagh this afternoon has also fallen foul of the weather. Glen Emmets' Cusack was waterlogged upon inspection and an alternative venue wasn't found, although the game could still go ahead this weekend.

Darren Bishop's ladies saw their last match, away to Carlow, postponed at the last minute due to the weather and so another washout would cause an unwanted fixture pile-up.